25th Anniversary Health Fair Is Finally Here!

Ron Andrea
Mark your calendar for Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse!
If you’re new to SaddleBrooke and never attended the annual Health Fair, you’re in for a treat! In addition to more than 45 health-related vendors and screeners, with help from 120 resident volunteers, there will be live music and free raffle prizes! Some of the free raffle gifts include four entrées cooked at home, plus $100 in groceries, free hypnosis sessions, Maui Jim sunglasses, a crockpot and cookbook, a mobile electronic air purifier, a micropeel gift certificate, skin care items, plus much more!
The real benefits, however, are chances to meet the various vendors who will be providing health care information and health screenings. There will be immunizations and vaccines for Shingrix, TDAP, and Prevnar 20 and flu shots for people both under and over 65.
Screeners will include:
Lions Club
Vision screening with Optix camera
Desert Life Pharmacy
Immunizations
Fitness/Stretch by Abel
Body Composition Analysis
Healthy Skin Dermatology
Skin screenings
Oro Valley/NW Healthcare
Blood pressure and glucose
Rockin’ Wellness
5-7 minute chair massage
Sonoran ENTA
Hearing and ear wax screening
Soul Fitness
Fitness screening
U of A Mobile Health Unit
Blood pressure, glucose, BMI, HIV testing, cholesterol, triglycerides, and HbA1C
U of A Pharmacy
Multiple screenings
As you can plainly see, the Health Fair provides something for everyone, regardless of your age or your interests. So, come join your neighbors and approximately 1,000 other SaddleBrooke residents at the Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse.