25th Anniversary Health Fair Is Finally Here!

Ron Andrea

Mark your calendar for Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse!

If you’re new to SaddleBrooke and never attended the annual Health Fair, you’re in for a treat! In addition to more than 45 health-related vendors and screeners, with help from 120 resident volunteers, there will be live music and free raffle prizes! Some of the free raffle gifts include four entrées cooked at home, plus $100 in groceries, free hypnosis sessions, Maui Jim sunglasses, a crockpot and cookbook, a mobile electronic air purifier, a micropeel gift certificate, skin care items, plus much more!

The real benefits, however, are chances to meet the various vendors who will be providing health care information and health screenings. There will be immunizations and vaccines for Shingrix, TDAP, and Prevnar 20 and flu shots for people both under and over 65.

Screeners will include:

Lions Club

Vision screening with Optix camera

Desert Life Pharmacy

Immunizations

Fitness/Stretch by Abel

Body Composition Analysis

Healthy Skin Dermatology

Skin screenings

Oro Valley/NW Healthcare

Blood pressure and glucose

Rockin’ Wellness

5-7 minute chair massage

Sonoran ENTA

Hearing and ear wax screening

Soul Fitness

Fitness screening

U of A Mobile Health Unit

Blood pressure, glucose, BMI, HIV testing, cholesterol, triglycerides, and HbA1C

U of A Pharmacy

Multiple screenings

As you can plainly see, the Health Fair provides something for everyone, regardless of your age or your interests. So, come join your neighbors and approximately 1,000 other SaddleBrooke residents at the Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse.