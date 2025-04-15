2025 SaddleBrooke One and Oro Valley Sun City Men’s Niners Tournament

Steve Kotke

The weather was perfect and the courses were glorious for our annual Niners Tournament with our friends over in Oro Valley Sun City. The tournament was a mixed scramble of players from both communities on each team. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, we played the SaddleBrooke nine-hole course here in SaddleBrooke. On Thursday, Feb. 27, we played the back nine of The Views course in Oro Valley Sun City. More than 72 golfers participated each day, and a celebration of food and beer at the RoadRunner Grill followed the Wednesday event. All agreed that it was a good time and good company!

On Wednesday, the winning team was Bill Webster, Larry Hafner, Max Fleming, and Joe Polach.

On Thursday, the teams of Michael Smith, Brian Hunter, Max Fleming, and Tom Conrad, as well as James Nelson, Darrell Martin, Gary Gibson, and Bob Blizard tied for the net low score.

Congratulations to all the winners!

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners (SBMN) is a friendly, competitive venue for golfers who play every Wednesday morning. We have an exciting year of golf planned. Visit our 2025 Golf Schedule on the SBMN website at saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org.