There’s magic in the air – 2018 Variety Show coming in March

Sue Case

The SaddleBrooke Variety Show is back again for another run with shows in the DesertView Theater on March 13, 14 and 15.

Tim Koch is back as the Director of this year’s show and Gail Nelli is the Technical Director. In addition to their work for the Variety Show, both have a lifetime of directing experience, both in school and community theaters.

Linda Griffin, former director of the SaddleBrooke Singers and popular ILR teacher, is the show’s Music Director. She is busy preparing cast members for the upbeat opening number, Magic to Do, from the Broadway musical Pippin. That opener will set the stage for what is sure to be a magical night for all.

In addition to Linda Griffin, Janie Grinstead and Carole Whitney will accompany. You may recognize them as the current accompanists for the SaddleBrooke Singers. Pat Dawydowych will provide guitar accompaniment as will Sam Page — to his own vocals! Deborah Prischmann-Gryniewicz returns as a vocal coach in addition to performing a vocal solo and a duet with new resident, Carol Arnold. Carol has a powerful, beautiful voice and her last number, our finale, will knock your socks off!

Of course, singers are only part of The Variety Show 2018 lineup of performers. We will present humorists and dancers and instrumental soloists as well. SaddleBrooke has an impressive group of talented residents and they are preparing to entertain you!

Tickets are now on sale! Performances will be March 13, 14 and 15, 2018 in the DesertView Theater. Buy now for the best seat selection.