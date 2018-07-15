Margaret Larmour

The Gardeners Exchange of SaddleBrooke Ranch in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners welcomes you to attend “The Weird, Wacky, and Wonderful World of Soil, Fertilization and Amendments” by self-proclaimed, plant nerd, Brendan Woltman on Thursday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom West, SaddleBrooke.

Brendon is knowledgeable in the field of aquaponics and sustainable growing methods and is the owner of EcoGro, a company dedicated to educating garden enthusiasts in their quest for tools and knowledge to grow healthy food while minimizing environmental impacts.

No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Margaret Larmour at mlarmour46@gmail.com or 520-307-2100.