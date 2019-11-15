The Celebration of Watercolor Art Show returns November 24

Karen Brungardt
Mark the date on your calendars for this very special art gala, representing SaddleBrooke’s watercolor artists, many of whom are award-winning artists.
In this small but select show, watercolor art is showcased for its beauty and variety of techniques. Watercolor is the most versatile of mediums, allowing a large range of ways to use the medium and apply it to a work of art.
The show will be one day only, so mark the date! The hours of the show are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the west end of the MountainView Country Club Ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 24.