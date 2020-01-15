The 2019 MPMGA Club Champion is Bruce Fink

Bob Edelblut

On Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, the MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) held this year’s club championship. Most members would say that it is the number one Special Event of the year. It is always well attended and every golfer in the field secretly dreams of owning the trophy, of being the best of the best. Seventy-seven members competed in this year’s tournament and, by the way, the weather was simply perfect.

A few years back the board modified the format for this event. Today, you must play a specific set of tees at both the MountainView and Preserve courses to be eligible to win the championship. Thirty-four players grouped in three flights took on that challenge. The balance of the field, forty-three players, chose to compete only within their flights for recognition and reward. There were four flights playing from the Green tees. All winners produced the lowest gross score in their respective flights or flight. Once again, the quality of golf played at every skill level was fabulous. There were eighteen scores posted by the players in the top three flights in the 70’s over the two days. Joe Strong was day one’s medalist with a 75 and Bruce Fink was best on day two with a 72. Four players in the championship flights finished within five shots of the overall winner. Play in the other flights was equally fabulous. In three of those four flights the winner’s margin of victory was less than four strokes. Great playing, gentlemen.

Okay here comes the good stuff! The flight winners are: Joe Strong in flight 2 with a combined score of 158, Tom Winch in flight 3 with a combined score of 160, Brian Gallup in flight 4 with a combined score of 162, Phil Gray in flight 5 with a combined score of 164, Tom Beahan in flight 6 with a combined score of 172, and Jack Hammer in flight 7 with a combined score of 211. Each of you is worthy of much praise. Congratulations.

Okay, here comes the really good stuff. Bruce Fink was not only day two’s medalist with a 72, he also won flight 1 by two shots and when you put the two together you now must know that Bruce Fink is the 2019 MPMGA Club Champion. His combined score of 149 bested Lee Leksell and Roger Gann by two strokes. Congratulations over and over. The golf you played was simply perfect.

Don Erickson, Special Event Director, and his many crew members deserve a loud round of applause for the fine job they did presenting this super event. Thanks once again must go to Lexus of Tucson Auto Mall and Golf Cars of Arizona for their continued support of our club’s activities. We could not make it work without their support. It is equally safe to say that we could never make it work without the support that we receive from Matt Hudson, Director of Golf, and his staff as well as the staff of our Food and Beverage Department. We thank all of you!