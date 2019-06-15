Summer is easy at your SaddleBrooke Libraries

Janet Fabio and Renee Mazin

The snowbirds have left. The heat has arrived. It’s summer in SaddleBrooke! Are you going on a summer road trip? Traveling overseas? Or just looking for ways to stay cool? Your three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are the place to start. The libraries are in the DesertView building, the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse and the MountainView Clubhouse.

Summer is a good time to catch up with those TV series you’ve wanted to watch but didn’t have time. The DesertView Library has television/cable series and recently released movies. Or check out movies you didn’t catch in the theater. Videos can be borrowed for seven days with no fees unless you return them late. Provide your own popcorn.

Planning a road trip? The “Travel” collection at the DesertView Library has some great USA guidebooks and also houses the National Parks collection. Get information on the national parks sites in the U.S. to help plan a visit. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Grand Canyon National Park with our comprehensive collection of books about the Grand Canyon. Hit the road with some audio books for the long drive, available at DesertView and SaddleBrooke One libraries for a 28-day loan. Planning a trip abroad? Check out the helpful new guidebooks recently added to the DesertView Library travel collection.

Missing your book club members? Wanting to gear up for next “season” with new suggestions? The DesertView and SaddleBrooke One libraries have copies of about 120 books currently being read by 33 book clubs in SaddleBrooke. It’s easy to find a good book by looking for the “Book Club” labels.

Summer is a good time to catch up with nonfiction titles on your list. Use our online catalog keyword search to find books in areas that interest you. There is an easy link to the library catalog on our website, www.sblibraries.com.

With fewer people in town, get your name on the reserve list for new novels you’ve been waiting to read. Or browse the shelves at any of the libraries to find books of interest. Books from the Cholla Library at MountainView and paperbacks at all three libraries don’t have a specified loan period so you can read them at a leisurely pace.

Grandkids visiting? Keep them entertained with books and videos from the children’s collection at DesertView Library. Help the little ones discover more about the Southwest through our specialty collection or find other popular titles.

Shop the library sale carts. At our bargain prices, you can take these books to the pool or on a flight and not worry about returning them. Sale carts are stocked with donated books that we don’t need, plus older titles removed to make way for new books or videos. All sale cart proceeds go directly to the libraries to purchase new items, supplementing grant funds from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries.

Your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are the cool place to be this summer!