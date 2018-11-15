Special quilt will benefit Dog Park

Diane Aaron

A beautifully crafted canine-themed quilt, made and donated by Kelly Rospond with help from Woody Thompson, will be raffled to benefit the SaddleBrooke Dog Park.

Tickets will be available beginning at the park’s first ever Fun Day on Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

But don’t wait too long to get your tickets for this special quilt depicting the fun to be had at the dog park. Ticket sales will continue until the Holiday Appetizer Potluck/Trivia event on Wednesday, November 28. The party is chaired by the park’s official Trivia Master, Trudy Rossi. Cost of the mini-gala is $15 per person or $25 per couple.

Tickets for the quilt are $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds go to the maintenance of the dog park. For tickets to the event or for the quilt or further information, please contact Dog Park president Kathleen Dunbar, k.dunbar@reagan.com, 395-2920; or Trudy Rossi, grrossi@msn.com or 225-0275.