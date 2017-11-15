SMGA new season underway

Vinnie Ryan

As we begin a new golf season The SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) would like to remind all SaddleBrooke male residents, renters and lot owners that membership is available at both Full and Associate levels.

Full Membership provides membership in the Arizona Golf Association, a Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN), handicap maintenance and allows the member to participate fully in all the SMGA golf events.

Associate Membership provides membership in the Arizona Golf Association, a Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN) and handicap maintenance only.

The SMGA encourages members to play golf in a friendly setting with existing or new friends and experience the fun of competition.

We host a weekly men’s golf event on Wednesday mornings. These are normally team events (two or four man team competitions) flighted by handicap.

Additionally several special tournaments are held each year. These include the Presidents Cup, the Member-Member Tournament, the Match Play Tournament, the Super Seniors Tournament, the Club Championship and our premier annual Roadrunner Classic Member-Guest Tournament.

The SMGA also hosts and/or participates in a variety of internal as well as external golf events with other golf clubs in the area.

For more information please visit our website at smgaaz.wixsite.com/smga or contact our membership chair at vryan33@wbhsi.net.