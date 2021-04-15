SilverBelles Are in the Swing of Things for Spring

Ann Kurtz

We have spring in our step and we’re ready to dance. We hear the music, we feel the beat, and we’re on our feet! During the Covid restrictions we used our time to practice, refine, and perfect our routines, and our recent performances have delighted our audiences.

While dancing is the primary feature of our performances, our shows also include wonderful vocals by our talented Silver Beau, Sam Page, and twirling by our dancer and baton champion, Shaun Herndon. All of this is enhanced by our classy, sparkly, colorful costumes.

With warmer spring weather on the horizon, this is a great time to schedule a performance to entertain your social or civic group, club, unit, or gathering of friends and neighbors for special celebrations. As we promote social distancing for our audiences, outdoor spaces are very appropriate now, as are large, well-ventilated indoor spaces. We love to entertain groups of any size and will tailor our performances to fit the theme or venue.

Caryl Mobley is our contact for performance scheduling. Give her a call to talk about how we can entertain for your function. She can be reached at 630-698-2232 or by email at [email protected]