Sign up now for fabulous FSL fall trip

Rolly Prager

Join Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries for an exciting fall trip that includes two iconic national parks and an exploration of the Four Corners area. The trip dates are October 8-14, and will begin and end in SaddleBrooke.

The trip will begin with a tour of the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff to serve as an introduction to Native American cultures of the Southwest. The first night accommodations are at Cameron Trading Post on the Navajo Reservation.

Moab, Utah is the destination for the second day. Along the way, the tour will stop at Navajo National Monument to view Betatakin, a cliff dwelling occupied by Ancestral Puebloan people a thousand years ago. The journey will continue through the spectacular buttes and spires of Monument Valley. The day will end with a jet boat excursion on the Colorado River in Moab and a cowboy buffet dinner.

A full day of exploring Arches National Park is on the schedule for day three. Over 2000 stone arches have been preserved in this park and the tour will provide an opportunity to view and photograph these geological wonders. Optional short hikes and a picnic lunch will fill the day.

Mesa Verde National Park is the destination for days four and five of the tour. The park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Puebloan people who made it their home for over 700 years. An expert local guide will explain the history and cultural development as depicted in numerous ruins during a full day of exploring the park. Accommodations are at the Far View Lodge in the center of the park.

The journey back to Tucson will take us to Flagstaff with a stop for lunch in Tuba City on the border of the Navajo and Hopi reservations. A relaxing evening at Little America will be enjoyed by all. On the last day of the tour, a visit to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix is planned with a final luncheon to celebrate the new friendships made along the way.

Our on-board guides are James and Barbara Cowlin. Together they have lived in Arizona for 45 years and have travelled extensively throughout the Southwest giving them a deep understanding of the history, culture and geology of the region.

The cost of the tour is $1,790 per person, double occupancy. A portion of the fee is a donation to Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. For a detailed itinerary and to download the registration form, go to the FSL website https/sbfsl.org/tripsother-events/.