Senior Village at SaddleBrooke – Neighbors helping Neighbors

Sandy Morse

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is one of the charity recipients of the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters live auction on Wednesday, February 28, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Held at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center, a great evening is in store so plan on attending and enjoy wine and cheese while viewing beautiful quilts that have been made and donated by members of the Friday Quilters. You’ll have the opportunity to bid on and purchase fabulous quilts with all auction proceeds going to charity. The variety of exquisite quilts will feature holiday and Southwest scenes, U of A and Green Bay Packer motifs, various artful patterns, and several designs appealing to pet lovers.

SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters and Senior Village share a common mission of assisting and supporting those in our community. It “takes a Village” to accomplish our goals of enabling SaddleBrooke residents to live independently in their own homes, and being an all-volunteer organization, we rely on membership dues and our generous donors to keep our services affordable. We strive to continue this accomplishment and, on behalf of our 450 members and 155 volunteers, we are honored and most appreciative of the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters’ generosity and support.

So, mark your calendar for February 28 and treat yourself to a lovely evening as you enjoy refreshments and view original quilted artwork from talented neighbors, all while supporting a worthy cause. A limited number of tickets are available and may be purchased for $10 by contacting Kelly Rospond 818-2990, Barb Turner 847-975-0244, or Sandy Morse 805-216-0278.

To learn more about being a Senior Village member, volunteer, friend, or to donate to Senior Village, please call 520-314-1042.