SBWGA – 18 Holds Annual Club Championship “Birdies in the Brooke”

Shirley Samlaska, Gloria Eby, Vernie Tupa – Cactus Wrens Jan Kreis, Karen Wendlandt; missing Ann Running – Blue Herons Deanna McCann, Marie Kahng, Kay McCollom; missing Lynn Stewart – Roadrunners Phyllis Sarrels, Takeyo Eakin; missing Maggie Brown – Owls Becky Hubbard, Sandra Murray, Bonnie Barker, Molly Fullerton – Cardinals Sandi Chester, Maggie Falconer, Debra Finn; missing Brenda Brown – Hawks

Ret and Geri

The SBWGA-18 Club Championship is the highlight of the season for two very good reasons: First is the joy of playing together in the competitive, three day tournament and second, of course, is the thrill of coming together to congratulate our winners at the Club Championship party.

The 2017 theme, Birdies in the Brooke, inspired the participants to play fabulous golf, in search of those illusive Birdies and we applaud this year’s winners: our Club Champion Kerry Crowell and Senior Club Champion Ann Chatam.

We also extend congratulations to our flight winners and give a hand to all who participated—well done, Birdies!