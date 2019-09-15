Terese Butler

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club will once again offer free swim clinics to all SaddleBrooke residents during October. The two clinics each have a special focus and are geared to different levels of swimmers.

The Adult Learn-To-Swim clinic is designed for adults who have beginning to no prior swimming experience or may even have a fear of the water. The goal is to provide basic water skills, including how to float, tread water, and breathe while swimming. Once armed with these skills, you’ll be able to take advantage of the wonderful benefits that swimming provides, such as improved cardio fitness, flexibility, and a method to exercise that is easy on your joints! This clinic is limited to 12 participants to ensure that as a new swimmer, you will get plenty of personalized attention and there will always be an instructor in the water with you. The Adult Learn-To-Swim clinic will be held from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.

The Let’s Swim clinic is designed for individuals who may have swam in the past and would like to get back in the water for exercise but would like to improve on stroke technique and increase conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. More than 160 SaddleBrooke residents have taken these clinics in the past three years. This clinic is designed for swimmers who can already swim at least one length of the pool and is limited to 24 participants.

Classes for both clinics will be held at the DesertView swimming complex. The Let’s Swim clinic will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from Oct. 2 through Oct. 18.

There is no requirement to join the club or swim with the group after the clinics, but the club members understand the benefits of swimming and volunteer their time to share the fun.

If you are interested, email saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com and specify which clinic you would like to take. See you at the pool!