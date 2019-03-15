SaddleBrooke Singers Presents: And All That’s Jazz?

Steph Mattie

Now, I’d like you to think about what comes to mind when you hear the term “jazz.” Do you picture a New Orleans nightclub featuring great musicians playing the piano, trumpet, saxophone and drums? Perhaps you imagine a Chicago Blues club with some amazing guitar and upright bass players. Then there are also the stirring gospel and R&B singers who infuse their music with an emotional style all their own. Or can you picture yourself dancing to the sounds of a Big Band playing in an elegant club? What a variety of music that falls into the jazz family. There’s something for everybody in our upcoming spring concert at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. The SaddleBrooke Singers show entitled, “And All That’s Jazz?” will give you a taste of the broad range of music that falls under the Jazz umbrella.

So, what can you expect from the March SaddleBrooke Singers show? Allow me to whet your appetite with just some of the pieces you will hear. The show will span the decades with selections in the areas of Dixieland (Bill Bailey Won’t You Please Come Home), Ragtime (Alexander’s Ragtime Band), Swing (Chattanooga Choo Choo), Blues (Cry Me A River) and Gospel (Soon and Very Soon). And did you ever think you’d hear vocal renditions of such favorites as the Big Band piece Sing, Sing, Sing or the Jazz piece Take Five? Wait until you hear how the SaddleBrooke Singers and accompanying musicians put their stamp on these classics. Wow, what a great lineup of songs in store for you, our audience! Make plans and get your tickets now to attend one of the performances on March 29 and 31 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center.

t has been so much fun to sing these jazz favorites and we look forward to presenting “And All That’s Jazz?” on March 29 and 31. The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for almost 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at 520-271-8542.