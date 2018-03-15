Mark Hojnacki, SSSA President

Want to stay young, meet new friends, and keep the competitive juices flowing? If your answer is yes, then SaddleBrooke Senior Softball wants you to join us. We are currently in our winter season with teams of all levels competing against each other in our four leagues of play.

Just a beginner? No problem! Our Recreation league plays Monday afternoons and has a blast. Over 65 years of age? Our Coyote league competes Thursday mornings with women and men of various levels of ability. Our most popular Community league plays Monday mornings, Tuesday afternoon and Friday mornings. This league is both a training ground for players wanting to move up to competitive play, past competitive players and those who feel a comfort level against the competition they are playing with. The Competitive League has the most talented players who still want to compete at the highest level.

SSSA is a self-funded organization playing on the best softball complex in southern Arizona. We play year-round, with annual membership dues of $120.00. These dues help sustain our association, covering uniforms, equipment, as well as building and field maintenance, with no financial support from either HOA.

Our members are comprised of women and men from ages 50 to 85. We currently accept all residents of SaddleBrooke TWO, SaddleBrooke One, Saddlebrooke Ranch and Oro Valley. Our member volunteers handle umpiring, scorekeeping, skills instruction, field prep and maintenance.

If your interest is peaked, contact SSSA President Mark Hojnacki at sbsoftball30@gmail.com, or by phone at 817-727-0068. Spring sign-ups will be in early April so dust off that glove/bat and attend one of our open practices on Wednesday or Saturday mornings at 8:00 a.m.