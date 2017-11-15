SaddleBrooke Lady Niners and Sputters – a terrific team

Barbara Johnson

On October 24, the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners and the Sputters came together for one of our favorite events of the year – the Sputters Tournament. The 76 ladies who came together enjoyed a picture-perfect, beautiful day of fun and camaraderie. Each foursome was comprised of two Niners and two Sputters in a modified scramble format for the nine holes. The Niners played the ball from the tee to the green and the Sputters took it from there.

After play, the ladies adjourned to the Vistas Dining Room where they were greeted by tables decorated with beautiful flowers (provided by the Sputters). While waiting for the tournament results, both groups took part in a special annual raffle – “Guess the Number of Candies in the Jar.” We then enjoyed a delicious lunch served by our excellent Food and Beverage staff and then our Assistant Pro Troy Jewkes announced the winners of the tournament. The top finishers on the SaddleBrooke course were 1st place – Abbie Egolf, Janet Williams, Julie Egolf and Sue Spaniol; 2nd place – Sandy Wagoner, Sue Bartholme, Linda Watkins and Charlotte James; 3rd place – Kathy Coffman, Linda Malone, Sharon Mikolitis and Lois LaNasa. Winners on the Tucson course were: 1st place – Debbie Thompson, Miki Pratt, Regina Pang and Trudy Rossi; 2nd place – Lois Kelly, Monica Light, Maria Byers and Pat Morris and 3rd place – Marilyn Webb, Joni Campel, Char Crossman and Hazel Roper.

We concluded the fun day with our raffle winners. Tied for first place were Sandy Wagoner and Darlene Weprich, while Janet Williams came in third. The three ladies split the money and the candy – well, almost! In the spirit of having a good time and being good sports, two very important things occurred. While the table centerpiece is usually awarded to someone at each table, this time the committee had decided that they would go to shut-ins for each group. Likewise, instead of the raffle winners splitting up the candy among themselves, they decided to donate it all to the firemen. What a perfect ending to a perfect day!