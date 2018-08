Glenda Fredricks

Recently the SaddleBrooke Hula Group danced at Sunrise Senior Home. The Nani Loa Kupuna Hula Halau loves to dance for Unit parties and luaus and for senior and assisted facilities. We can dance as few or as many as you would like. The halau originated in 2007. Any and all are welcome to join. You do not have to dance for the public. Come for easy and fun exercise. We practice on Monday afternoons. Call Glenda for information at 818-9525.