SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Happenings

Homes and volunteers sought for 2020 SBCO Home Tour

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

The next annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Home Tour will focus on remodeled homes, like last year. The 2018 and 2019 tours were so well received that the events committee agreed to offer SaddleBrooke residents another opportunity to see how their neighbors have adapted their homes to open-concept living, improved storage or additional space to accommodate their hobbies or guests.

This fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020. Funds raised through the tour help SBCO provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. Tour tickets will be sold only to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.

The SBCO events committee is currently seeking homeowners to have their homes showcased in the 2020 tour, along with volunteers to serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate in this upcoming event, please email Trish Parker at patti.parker@gmail.com or Beth Fedor at bethfedor@gmail.com.

Fall meeting to feature Golden Goose Fashion Show

The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) fall kick-off general meeting, which features the popular Golden Goose Fashion Show, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in the MountainView Ballroom. It’s a great chance to learn about SBCO’s programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children and see some “cheap chic” clothing.

Throughout the year, Betsy Lowry culls through Golden Goose clothing donations to find runway-worthy items for the fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style in order to display some of the best items available to the store’s shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers willing to serve as runway models, some of whom also bring their sense of humor to the occasion.

Plan now to attend this very popular annual event!

Save the date for 23rd annual SBCO walkathon

The 23rd annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) walkathon will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. This is SBCO’s signature fundraising event of the year and helps support our food, clothing and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and Miami school systems. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, math tutors, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

Registration kick-off for the walkathon will be on Monday, Sept. 23, following the SBCO general meeting at 3:00 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. The walkathon registration fee of $35 per adult and $18 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a commemorative t-shirt and buffet breakfast. Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit walkathon team. Walking with friends while raising funds to help students is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24, walkers can register in person every weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Walkathon registrations also can be made online at community-outreach.org.