SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Happenings

Local realty team becomes SBCO supporter

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Beth Fedor and Lynn Dent of the Make Your Move Team at Realty Executives offer their real estate clients the opportunity to benefit a number of local charities, including SBCO, by donating ten percent of the realtors’ earnings. “Our goal has always been to give back to local non-profits where the money would have the greatest impact upon our community,” said Beth, “but the way it has translated to the active volunteerism of our clients has been an unexpected happy benefit.”

Based on SBCO’s mission of providing opportunities for local children to succeed, recent Catalina home buyers Jason and Jackie Horst chose SBCO as the recipient of the realty’s donation. After learning more about SBCO’s efforts from SBCO Board President Steve Groth, Jackie Horst offered to volunteer with Kids’ Closet when operations for the 2018-19 school year begin.

Realtor Beth Fedor is serving SBCO through monthly articles highlighting the 2017 SBCO Home Tour. She and Lynn are looking forward to volunteering for Teen Closet and participating as sponsors of the 2018 Walkathon on Saturday, October 27.

Get your ticket for SBCO Car Raffle

Emilie Siarkiewicz

Once again SBCO is participating in the Jim Click Millions for Tucson car raffle. The grand prize this year is a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. Second prize is two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions do apply) and third prize is $5000 cash. The drawing will be December 13, 2018.

As in past years the raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and SBCO gets to keep all money collected to support its clothing, education and food programs.

Tickets may be purchased (with cash, credit card or check) at the SBCO office (63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd, Suite L) Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the September, October and November general meetings and the walkathon in October. The last day to purchase tickets will be November 30.

An early bird drawing will be held on September 21 for all those who have purchased raffle tickets by that date. The prize will be a complementary registration for the walkathon.

For more information, call Emilie Siarkiewicz at 818-0425.

Homes and volunteers sought for 2019 SBCO Home Tour

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

The upcoming annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour, like last year, will focus on remodeled homes. The 2018 tour was so well received, events committee members decided to offer SaddleBrooke residents another opportunity to see how their neighbors have adapted their homes for open-concept living, improved storage or additional space to accommodate their hobbies or guests.

This fundraising event will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funds raised through the tour help SBCO provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. Tour tickets will only be sold to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.

The SBCO events committee is currently seeking homeowners who would like to have their homes showcased in the 2019 tour, along with volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate in this upcoming event, please send an email to Trish Parker at patti.parker@gmail.com.