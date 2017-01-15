SaddleBrooke comes through again

Marty Herbert

On Saturday, December 10 the SaddleBrooke CycleMasters conducted a Bicycle Round-up. This campaign was designed to enable SaddleBrooke residents to rid themselves of any excess bicycles, bicycle clothing, bicycle parts or bicycling accessories in order to help the less fortunate. The CycleMasters teamed up with BICAS (Bicycle Inter Community Art and Salvage) of Tucson. This organization makes bicycles available to the homeless, refugees, youth riding clubs and students. The collection took place at the MountainView Country Club parking lot. Volunteers also made home pick-ups for those who couldn’t transport the items.

The goal was to collect 50 bicycles. Well, SaddleBrooke came through again and donated a total of 90 bicycles and a broad assortment of cycling related items. BICAS was thrilled! Board member Matt Harmon said: “This was the single largest donation of bicycles in our history.” It was not only the quantity that was amazing, but the quality of the bicycles was something to behold. Many will only require some lubrication and air in the tires and they’re ready to go. One of their mechanics that helped transport the bikes was beaming with excitement.

So SaddleBrooke, the SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters and BICAS would like to thank you for your generosity. One of our pick-up personnel was commenting that many of you got emotional when parting with your bicycles. There was a personal attachment. That makes your generosity and compassion that much more genuine. SaddleBrooke, you’re the best!