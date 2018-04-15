Rotary participates in tree planting event

Tim Morsani

A work party from The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke recently joined several nearby clubs for a mass tree-planting at the “new” Veterans Cemetery in Marana. Rotarians supplied and planted over 100 trees on the 32-acre site. For details about the cemetery, see dvs.az.gov/arizona-veterans-memorial-cemetery-marana.

This group-effort dovetailed nicely with the Rotary International president’s request that clubs around the world create a tree-planting project to set an example and help mitigate the effects of global warming and counter the deforestation taking place in third world countries.

For over twenty years, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has provided a venue where we can be involved socially while tending to the humanitarian needs in our local community and around the world. To find out more about our weekly meetings and to see what Service Above Self is all about, visit SaddleBrookeRotary.com or Rotary.org.