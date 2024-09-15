Registration Now Open for 26th Annual SBCO Walk for Kids!

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

It’s time to register for the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids. The Walk will begin with a warm-up session at 8:40 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment, and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-plus-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. SBCO also offers scholarships and enrichment grants to students in Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2024 Walk for Kids is open now through Oct. 25 at community-outreach.org. The

registration fee of $35 per adult and $15 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a T-shirt, snacks, and drinks.

In-person registration began on Sept. 3 and runs through Friday, Oct. 25, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit Market Plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event. However, to ensure that you receive a T-shirt in your size, be sure to registe

r (online or in person) by Thursday, Sept. 26. T-shirts will be available for pick-up at the SBCO office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25.