Quilter’s Spotlight: Kelly Rospond

Varda Main

Meet Kelly Rospond, resident of the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters. Kelly is now on the home stretch of her year as president and is still enjoying every minute of it. Kelly sees her presidency as not just a one-year term but rather as a part of helping the Friday Quilters grow (16 new members so far in 2019) and remain a vibrant group over the long term. She says she couldn’t do it without the support of the wonderful board members she has to work with.

Kelly has always been a sewer but not a quilter. She became interested in quilting in 2001 through playing canasta. Yes, canasta. Kelly was playing cards with Jan Kempf, Helen Roach, and Carol Zupancic who are all quilters. Soon she was hooked on quilting too. Kelly now owns two sewing machines, a longarm machine, and tons of fabric.

Over the years Kelly has watched Friday Quilters mature from a fledgling group that held a business meeting and did Show n’ Tell to a group that now also has weekly educational programs, visiting lecturers, member challenges, and biannual studio tours and quilt shows. Not to mention Friday Quilters is a great place to socialize with like-minded “fabricaholics.”

The hardest thing about being president, Kelly says, is keeping everyone’s interest and creativity up while doing the huge amount of charity work the Friday Quilters does. The best thing about being president is helping such a great group of talented quilters do what they do best, helping each other continue to grow and mature as fiber artists while forming lasting friendships.