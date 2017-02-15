Dominic Borland

Pool Players of The Brooke held a dinner for their 2016 members on Thursday, January 12, 2017, in the Vistas Dining Room. The evening was a celebration of our club’s first year in existence and the potentially bright future for billiards in our community. In 2016 The Pool Players of The Brooke billiards club was the impetus for getting the HOA 1 Board to recognize that an active billiard community can and should be allowed to grow. Twenty-three of our members and 14 of their spouses celebrated this event.

We had a drawing with all the attendees eligible to win a beautiful set of barbeque utensils donated by Catalina Ace Hardware and Supply. The lucky winner was Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett. Thank you, Ace Hardware, for sponsoring this event.

Additionally, the Pool Players of The Brooke presented three Choice Awards to our members.

Most Dedicated Player: Fred “Blind Tortoise” Taylor

Most Improved Player: A tie between Dan and Jan Stebbins who each received a trophy.

Best Tournament Player: Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett won twice in 2016.

The evening had a surprise for club President Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino. Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Jim Morris presented Joe with an oil painting depicting him playing pool. The portrait was a gift from all the members of the club to show their appreciation to Joe for the effort that he put into promoting billiards and the Pool Players of The Brooke billiards club in SaddleBrooke. The oil painting was done by one of our members, Jim Morris, who is a very talented and accomplished artist in SaddleBrooke. Joe was quite surprised and a bit overwhelmed, but very grateful to Jim and all the members of the Pool Players of The Brooke. Allow me say this for Joe, “That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!”