Picacho Peak Easy Trails are popular with D hikers

Dave Sorenson

On March 6, 23 D hikers enjoyed the fine view of the seasonal poppies at Picacho Peak State Park. The group, one of the largest D hikes in memory, hiked the Calloway, Sunset Vista and Nature Trails on a sunny 60 degree day. D hikes are hikes of less than four miles with less than 500 feet of elevation gain. Many think shorter hikes are not as scenic as longer hikes but the opposite is often true as short hikes are often more accessible with parking relatively close by.

Picacho Peak State Park is famous for its 1400 foot climb in less than two miles to the peak. For those who prefer a more gentle climb poppy fields are just as good.

Left to right in photo: Roger Read, Garret Ressing, Dennis Greenland, Dave Sorenson, Donna Roth Hillis, Rick Vieth, Lynn Vieth, Karen Schickedanz, Darlene Carlson, Lockwood Carlson, Miriam Solomon, Charles Best, Barb Wilder, Suzanne Bassett.

Participants in the hike were Dave Sorenson (leader), Miriam Solomon, Suzanne Bassett, Kathy and Bob Keasling, Barb Wilder, Laurie and Mark Molsberry, Roger Read, Dennis Greenland, Debbie and Don Graffmiller, Garret Ressing, Lynn and Rick Vieth, Charles and Janice Best, Darlene and Lockwood Carlson, Karen Schickedanz and Shelley and Ken Podell.