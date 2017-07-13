Photography Club meets Wednesday and Friday mornings

Barbara Wilder

Open studio days are proving to be very popular with members of the new photo club in SaddleBrooke. On Wednesday and Friday mornings in the Agate Room at MountainView HOA2’s Arts Complex, members can drop in and get help with all of their photography questions. They can learn about their camera settings, show or share pictures, or get help with editing techniques. Hours for the club are 9:00 a.m. to noon.

New member, Bill Grinonneau, took a few pictures to show different activities at a typical morning meeting. Eric Peffer demonstrated his 4×4 film camera, which is quite different from the digital cameras and smart phones that most people use today. Even though modern cameras are easier to use, the club encourages beginning photographers to get off of the automatic settings and learn to use their camera’s various features to achieve better photographs.

Katheryn Madore came to the open studio with this question: “While I am away this summer, I want to produce a daily photo journal that will help me learn the camera and develop my skills. How best to do that?” Several options were discussed, including photo albums, photo books or just a unique file of pictures on her computer. In the fall, club members will be eager to see how she handled her project.

Besides the open forums in the Agate Room, photo outings are planned at least once a month. Recently there were two evenings with night sky photography. For those not familiar with settings or how to set up their cameras, a hand-out sheet was given as well as one-on-one help. “The tips and suggestions were great and I got some interesting shots,” said charter member Bernie Nagy.

The SaddleBrooke Photography Club welcomes new members at open forums on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Agate Room. For more information come visit a session or contact Roddy Wilder at 520-500-6077.