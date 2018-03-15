Partners Western Dance Classes and Spring Activities

Jane Gromelski, Partners Western Dance Club President.

Partner Pattern dance classes will be on Thursdays and will continue through April. Beginner Partner Pattern dance classes will be offered at 6:00 p.m. Intermediate classes will start at 7:00 p.m. These Partner Pattern dances offer a change of pace for our Western dancers. Some are easy, others more complicated, but they are all part of the challenge and fun of Western dance. These classes are $4.00 per person, per class. Classes will be held in the Mariposa room in DesertView. We try to make all our classes relaxed and fun, because dancing is fun!

In March, we will start a new series of Arizona 2-Step classes on Wednesday nights. Classes will start on March 14 and run through April 11. This will be a five-week series. Tuition is $40 per couple. You can use the Arizona 2-Step to most of our country western dance songs as an alternative to the Texas 2-Step. It is a fun variation. Classes will meet at 6:00 p.m.in the MountainView Ballroom. Please email me that you wish to attend.

SaddleBrooke Partners Western Dance Club offers many dance opportunities each month. Club membership is $15 per person.

We will have a DJ dance on one Thursday each month in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse Vermilion Room. Volunteer DJs will provide the music. This is burger night at SaddleBrooke ONE, which means we can order from the menu, socialize and then get in a few hours of Western dancing from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Since these Thursday burger nights are popular, please email me that you will attend by Thursday, the week before the dance, so I can make reservations for our group. In March, we will dance on the fifth Thursday, and in April, we will dance on the fourth Thursday. These dances are open to all, both members and non-members.

Club dances for members scheduled for 2018 are as follows: Tuesday, March 20 with Wild Ride and Wednesday, April 18, with Branded Duo.

Please mark your calendars: you will not want to miss any of these ground-pounding, boot-stomping fun dances.

Grab your partner, some friends and come join the growing number of Western dancers here in SaddleBrooke.

For information email: janewesterndance@aol.com

Club website: SBPartnersWesternDance.wordpress.com.