Oracle’s Hidden Gem

Each Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., there is a Farmer’s Market in Oracle on American Avenue where local artisans share their wares; each Wednesday has a different singer and food offerings, and it is like a big family gathering.

Each table has an owner with a tale to tell. Most come to the market each Wednesday and some only now and then. But one visitor on a past Wednesday saw a tarantula strolling over the gravel driveway/parking lot/general area. Youngsters gathered around discussing if it should be killed, or what to do. A young vendor came over, put his hand down and let the tarantula crawl up his arm. He walked over to a grassy area and let the tarantula wander in a different direction. Then he went into the middle of the common area and did a backflip.

Wow, I was impressed. I asked if I could take his picture and if he would tell me why and when he started attending the Oracle Farmer’s Market at Jerry and Sue Parra’s Trading Post. My first question was if he was in college and he looked at me in a strange way and replied that he was just about to enter high school.

Oliver Ochsenfield started creating and baking his own cookies at an early age and, as people complimented the cookies, he decided to package and sell them to neighbors. He learned of the Oracle Farmer’s Market and decided to rent a table and see how it would work out. Well, his cookies are not just normal cookies. He wanted to create healthier cookies that still tasted like cookies.

He did. He packages them in small bags of six and sells them for $5. He is headed to a successful life way beyond high school! A young lady Brielle Stout, helped him sell his goods.

And then there were two ladies from Dudleyville, Ariz. whose table had a steady line of customers. They sell Mary Kay products and come to the Oracle Farmer’s Market each Wednesday. Not only do they sell products, they let the customers touch their faces and arms to see the results of the products they actually use. Both Carol Kraft and Joyleign Wormwood grew up in Dudleyville and rode the school bus to their school in Ray School District. Joyleign’s family had a farm and the children learned about raising various farm animals, grew the feed for the animals, and their parents started a feed store to sell to neighbors. The children joined the 4-H Club with other neighbor’s children and had a wonderful experience growing into adulthood.

Years later Carol and Joyleign decided to team up and start selling Mary Kay products together. They are not only business partners, but are close friends.

Food vendors, you asked? Try the snow cones Sebrena Axe serves from the food cart window. Adults, kids, and other vendors line up all night long at the Dirty Snow Cart.

And do not leave without a slice of Tammy Newell’s Blueberry Pound Cake as you stroll over to look at the etchings and metal works by Babs and Alex, and take a peek at Stuart’s books. Where does this all take place? Jerry and Sue Parra’s Trading Post on American Ave., Oracle, Ariz. from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.