MVLP supports San Manuel School District

Jean Kraus

On Wednesday, August 23, MountainView Lady Putters Co-Presidents Pat Wells and Vicki Strief and MVLP board member Gay Uhl delivered a check for $600 to First Avenue Elementary School in San Manuel. Principal Katy Wilkins was presented with our check and told us that it would go toward the purchase of 375 student planners and plastic chair back folders for each student in the school. These materials form a vital link for communication with parents and the principal was very appreciative of our donation. “This type of contribution is very important,” said principal Wilkins as San Manuel has no corporate/business presence with whom to partner for additional needs. Principal Wilkins also indicated that if individuals wished to make a donation she would welcome reams of colored paper, Crayola brand crayons in 8, 16 and 24-packs, dry erasers and dry erase markers. These items are needed throughout the entire school year. If you have any questions regarding individual donations, please contact Principal Wilkins at First Avenue Elementary School – 520-385-4341.