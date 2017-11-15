Men’s Bible Study offered

Paul Vincent Volpe

Want to explore and understand biblical scripture? If so, join our group, the Men’s Bible Study (MBS), here in SaddleBrooke. Would you like to study the Bible, interact and enjoy Christian fellowship with other men?

Our MBS meets every Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., October through May.

Our practice is to meet at 8:00 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Dining Room for breakfast/coffee and fellowship; then, at 9:00 a.m. we go to the Ocotillo Room in the MountainView Clubhouse for a nondenominational Bible study reading of a chapter in the selected book.

The focus of our discussions is the God-breathed message of the Bible, including literal meaning, historical setting, grammar and synthesis (comparing it with other parts of Scripture).

We do have a praise and prayer time. Each attendee is encouraged to share his Christian faith and life. We welcome all men regardless of their previous affiliations or experiences. We close with a prayer at 10:30 a.m.

For additional information, contact Paul Vincent Volpe at 818-9174 or Bill Pohnert at 825-7862.