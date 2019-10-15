Master Gardening training course

Carol Crawford

The Master Gardener training course will once again be offered to all Pinal County residents. It will be held at SaddleBrooke on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Nov. 7, through Feb. 13, 2020. This is an intensive 13-week lecture series given by local Master Gardeners, guest lecturers from the University of Arizona, and other professionals in various fields. Some of the many topics to be covered include botany, soils, desert adapted plants, citrus, irrigation, plant pathology, pest management, and cacti/succulents. The course fee is $150 for individuals and $225 for couples, which includes all materials and the Master Gardener manual from the University of Arizona cooperative extension.

The mission of Master Gardeners is to provide research-based education to the public with regard to any and all gardening issues. After completing the requirements for certification, Master Gardeners volunteer in their communities by providing lectures for local residents, helping their friends and neighbors with plant and landscape information, and engaging in other educational horticultural projects. Some Master Gardeners volunteer at the Mountain Vista Elementary School in the after school garden program.

If you are interested in expanding your knowledge of desert gardening, helping your community to have healthier and better acclimated plants and trees, please consider joining this program and becoming a certified Master Gardener.

For more information or to enroll in this course, contact Carol Crawford at mallow48@aol.com or 856-577-5431 by Oct. 25. Please visit our website at saddlebrookemastergardeners.org for all up-to-date information and events for our SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch communities.

Other contacts are Laurie Foster, lauriefoster123@yahoo.com and Karen Turcott, katurcott@aol.com.