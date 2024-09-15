Mark Your Calendars … We Are Back!

The Second Annual SaddleBrooke Ranch Arts & Crafts Fair will be returning this year on Saturday, Dec. 14, for your holiday shopping pleasure. The doors will open at 9 a.m., and sales will continue until 4 p.m. or until sold out! We are growing a bit this year with more exhibitors, longer shopping hours, and just more holiday fun!

Resident artisans will be offering a wide variety of items to indulge your gift-giving needs or offer up something special for your own home. You will find pottery, jewelry, glass items, textiles, spa and paper products, as well as works of art of all kinds, holiday baubles, and much more.

The SaddleBrooke Ranch Arts & Crafts Fair will again be held in the easy-to-find Sol Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch. There is plenty of free parking, and the event is very handicap accessible. The Bistro in the La Hacienda building across the street has breakfast and coffee for the early crowd, and the Ranch House Grill starts serving lunch at 11 a.m.

SaddleBrooke Ranch residents interested in participating in the SBR Arts & Crafts Fair can get more information and guidelines by sending an email to [email protected] or watch for the SBR Events posting for registration to open in October.

Make plans to join us for this fun day on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and bring a friend!