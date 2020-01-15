ILR Meet the Instructors — Gloria Quigg

Ken Marich

The ILR is pleased to welcome our newest member on the faculty, Gloria Quigg. She is a gemologist and is looking forward to sharing her knowledge and serious hobby with residents of SaddleBrooke. Gloria grew up in a small town in South Jersey called Hammonton and lived there most of her life. In 1978 she enrolled in Stockton University in Galloway, NJ and earned a B.S. degree in Information Science. While attending Stockton University she took a course in Gemology and Mineralogy and got the bug. Many SaddleBrooke residents know this illness as we are lucky to have the world’s largest gem and mineral show here in Tucson each year. After graduation she worked for the FAA and continued to advance her knowledge in gemology as well as growing her collection of gems and minerals.

Gloria met her husband, Joseph, while working for the FAA and they were married in 1984. In 1996 Gloria enrolled in the Gemological Institute of America and took a number of courses in Colored Stones, Gem Identification, and Colored Stone Grading. After Gloria and her husband moved to SaddleBrooke in 1998, she joined the SB Silversmith Club. She improved her hobby by making beautiful silver jewelry that features gem stones.

Gloria taught a course in Gemology for the Central Arizona College Adult Enrichment Program. Her hobby has continued to expand and she now has a marvelous collection of gem minerals and non-gem minerals and probably a few just plain rocks. Gloria will no doubt be sharing part of her collection with her students in her upcoming ILR course, Introduction to Gemology. The ILR welcomes Gloria Quigg to our faculty.