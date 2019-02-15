Help stop hunger on March 23

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

The 21st annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive will be held on Saturday, March 23. On that day, volunteers will gather donations of food and money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. In the Tri-Community area, 20% of households live below the poverty level and 10% are below 50% of the poverty level.

The donations made by SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents help to provide monthly emergency food boxes to 338 households (1,092 people). All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. Like SBCO, TCFB is an all-volunteer organization and is an IRS 501(c)(3) and AZ non-profit charitable organization.

Bagged food donations should be left on your curb by 8:30 a.m. on March 23. They will be collected by Volunteer Unit Captains and taken to the MountainView Clubhouse for sorting and transport to TCFB.

To make a monetary donation, please make your check payable to “SBCO Food Drive” and write your unit number on the memo line. You can either attach the check to your food bag or mail/deliver it to SBCO, 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Ste. L, Tucson, AZ 85739.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with the drive, please contact Andrea Stephens at astephens45@q.com or 520-818-9306.