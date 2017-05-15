The Gardeners Exchange of SaddleBrooke Ranch welcomes you to a presentation by Dr. Anthony Knight, DVM retired, on Poisonous Plants. The talk will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. at La Hacienda Club, La Mesa Room. Dr. Knight will discuss plants commonly inhabiting our backyards and our households which might be poisonous to animals and humans if ingested. With humor and insight from years of experience as a veterinarian, author, educator, consultant and Pima County Master Gardener, Tony will help us learn which plants to grow with caution.

All residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch are encouraged to attend. No registration. Open seating. For more information please contact Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or 219-263-3261.