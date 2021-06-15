Featuring Stories in the ‘SaddleBrooke Progress’

Elizabeth Maddox, Editorial Assistant

What makes a great feature story in the SaddleBrooke Progress?

* A milestone, birthday, or anniversary

* Receiving an award or certification

* Publishing a novel, short story, poem, etc.

* Featuring an art piece and your journey as an artist

* Outstanding book review

* Sharing a recipe

Where in the World is the SaddleBrooke Progress?

* Traveling out of town, out of state, or out of the country? Take the SaddleBrooke Progress with you and snap a photo and send it to us for a chance to be featured in our Where in the World is the SaddleBrooke Progress column!

All in the Family

* Did a family member or one of your children or grandchildren have an accomplishment that you’d like to celebrate? Send it to us to be featured in our All in the Family column!