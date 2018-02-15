Enrich your life with free events at Church of the Apostles

Shirin McArthur

The season of Lent has just begun and Episcopal Church of the Apostles (located at 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd, just north of Tangerine), will host a variety of free events during this forty-day period, which is intended to be a time of reflection and strengthening of our spiritual life.

On Sunday, February 18, Rabbi Helen Cohn of Congregation M’kor Hayim will be the guest preacher at both services, which are held at 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. As part of Apostles’ commitment to build bridges with other faith traditions and in keeping with the theme of The Psalms art exhibit that opens later the same day, Rabbi Helen will preach about Psalm 42, which begins, “As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God.”

Also on Sunday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m., Church of the Apostles will host the opening reception for The Psalms: An Artist’s Journey, which will be on display from February 18 through April 30, 2018. During the reception, artist Suzanne Hesh will speak about her abstract expressionist work, refreshments will be served, and Psalm Meditations for Piano, by John Carter, will be played by Dr. Elliot Jones, Director of Apostles’ Music Ministries.

On Sunday evening, March 4, at 5:00 p.m., Church of the Apostles will host another Choral Evensong, which is timed to coincide with sunset and focus attention on Christ as the light of the world. Directed by Dr. Elliot Jones, who is also choral director of the Arizona Repertory Singers, the Apostles choir and some ARS members will sing the music of C.V. Stanford, William Smith, and a gospel anthem, Lord, I know I Been Changed. The congregation will join in prayers and responses during the service.

On Sunday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m., scholar Margot Stevenson will join us to speak about the Trial of Jesus. Over the centuries, many questions have been raised about Jesus. Was he a Jewish false prophet, magician, and blasphemer, or was he the anointed Messiah, summoning us to participate in a new revelation of the divine?

This interactive presentation, which will last an hour, will begin by looking briefly at the historical causes of Jesus’s trial, as rendered in the various Christian Testament accounts and extra-biblical sources. Then we will discuss several ways of making sense, theologically and spiritually, of this puzzling controversy and scandal at the heart of the Christian faith.

Dr. Margot Stevenson, who recently relocated to Tucson, is a scholar of New Testament and early Christianity, as well as an editor and professional coach. She holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and her academic research examines the trial of Jesus in light of accusations of magic in Roman antiquity.

If you have questions about any of these events, please contact the Apostles church office at admin@ovapostles.org or 520-544-9660.