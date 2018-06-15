Do you wanna dance?

Vivian Herman

Did you ever want to try your hand (or feet) at learning dance routines in a fun way with no commitment? Well, here’s your chance.

The SilverBelles Dance Group invites all interested SaddleBrooke residents to check us out. During this summer you are welcome to watch or participate in our practice sessions and see what we are about. We practice every Monday morning from 8:00-9:00 a.m. in Craft Room No. 3 at SaddleBrooke One, and Friday morning from 8:00-9:00 a.m. in the Vermilion Room in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse.

No fees, dues, no special shoes.

The SilverBelles have been entertaining all around Tucson and Green Valley for many years, in senior living residences and for our friends and neighbors at various functions and parties here in SaddleBrooke. You may have seen us in the last seven or eight Variety Shows.

Of course, come for the fun, the exercise and the joy of movement, all good for the head and good for the heart, but if you decide you want to consider joining the group on a regular basis, we can always talk about that, too. We would love to have a new member or two in our group.

For more information, call Ann Kurtz at 825-5401 or Vivian Herman at 818-2552. The beat goes on. You could be a part of it.