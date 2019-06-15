Dentistry in Mexico: is it right for you?

Barbara Barr

Have you wanted to save money on dental procedures but didn’t know what to do? Have you heard about dentistry in Mexico but didn’t know where to start? Have you wondered about going over the border for dental work but had a lot of unanswered questions? The next speaker for SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network may have the answers you are looking for.

On Friday, July 5 Dr. Mark McMahon will speak at the Sonoran Room at the MountainView Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. Dr. McMahon is a second-generation Tucson dentist who will answer all of your questions about dentistry in Mexico. For over four years he has introduced not only Tucsonans and Arizonans but people from all over the U.S. and Canada to quality dental care at affordable prices. So, if you are wanting to learn more about dentistry in Mexico, this event will provide you with helpful information.

SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with informative resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month at the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community.

If this sounds like something of interest to you, please join us at 10:00 a.m. in the Sonoran Room on Friday, July 5. For more information, contact Barbara Barr at 520-358-1111, Patti Gould at 808-281-9001 or email us at winsbaz@gmail.com.