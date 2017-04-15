Come celebrate the 20th Birthday of SBCO

Nan Nasser

You are invited! To the celebration of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s 20 years of providing services to youngsters in a 100 mile service area. This party will take place on Tuesday, April 18 in the MountainView Country Club Ballroom beginning at 3:00 p.m.; there will be refreshments, cash bar, door prizes, balloons and displays along with the opportunity to visit our history table and watch an ongoing video and reminisce about the wonderful programs we have developed to provide opportunities for our kids to succeed! This is open to the public with no RSVP’s required. Just come to MVCC, join the fun and learn more about SBCO. You can visit with our volunteers, ask questions, enjoy the fun and go away with a smile and knowledge of just what SBCO can do.

SBCO was established in 1997 with the initial intent of providing clothing to eligible children in the Tri Community area so that they could attend school on a regular basis. That area included Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle, all towns and families that strongly relied on the copper industry for employment.

When the BHP Copper Mine closed in 1999 over 2,000 people lost their jobs. Helping the children remained a priority for SBCO. That resulted in adding education and nutrition programs to the clothing program called Kids’ Closet. Today we provide scholarships for higher education to teens in our service area and underwrite enrichment programs for additional youngsters. Nutrition was addressed and we host an annual food drive in SaddleBrooke to support the Tri Community Food Bank along with a summer food program and regular monetary donations to TCFB. We even started a clothing program for area high school students called Teen Closet, to assist with providing clothes appropriate for classroom attendance.

Initially, Kids’ Closet operated in San Manuel and then moved to Mammoth where every child was in need of clothing. Youngsters from Oracle were added and the service area moved from Tri Community to include Catalina, Winkelman, Dudleyville, Superior, Miami and the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. A few years ago we were able to establish our own Kids’ Closet in Mammoth, that big red building on AZ 77.

Why is this special? SBCO is 100% volunteer, occupying Suite L in the SaddleBrooke commercial center. Developer Ed Robson helped us secure that office and for years worked with us to accept shipments for Kids’ Closet to be housed in the model homes garages. All of our proceeds go to our programs, with great gratitude to the support of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop.

Come celebrate with us in April! No cost and much fun.