British Club Pub Night

Twink Gates-Zimdar

It was a Pot-luck BYOB Pub Night at the home of Ethel Willmot where the British Club celebrated a fun night Saturday, October 14. Thirty-two joined in the festivities; members, relations visiting, friends and neighbors. Everyone enjoyed the wonderful contributions of deviled eggs, shrimp, raw veggies and dip, sausage rolls, curry, chile, egg salad sandwiches and a delicious array of desserts – trifle, chocolate cake, cheese cake, fresh fruit and cheese and biscuits. There was also an opportunity to have a game of darts which many took advantage. What an opportunity to play dress up! Ethel was the Pearly Queen, Dawn Godfrey was the Queen of England, John Bray was Prince Phillip, Sheila Bray was Lady Grantham (Downton Abbey) and Angela Martin was an English Bobby. Everyone displayed their red, white and blue making it a truly memorable, fun occasion.

Every second and fourth Friday of the month the British Club has a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1:00 until around 4:00 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information contact Joan Reichert at 720-375-5516, email nanny471055@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current homeowner of SBHOA 1, SBHOA 2 or SaddleBrooke Ranch.

The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 43 members from the following hometowns: England: London, Brighton, Bradford – West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester), Battle – Sussex, Dingle and Atherton – Liverpool, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby – Lincolnshire. Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley – Oxford, Ashbourne – Derbyshire, Southsea – Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey). Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale. Ireland: Limerick City. Scotland: Glasgow. Wales: Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan. Canada: Rossland – British Columbia, Calgary – Alberta, Sault St. Marie – Ontario. France: Loches, Loire Valley. U.S.A.: California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda; Illinois: Chicago; Massachusetts: Needham. New Jersey: Nutley. Montana: Billings. West Virginia: Elkins, Beverley. East Texas: Fort Stockton