Bi-Annual Quilt Show March 18

Cathy Schaber

Mark those brand-new and quickly filling up new calendars for this highly anticipated event. The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters will be presenting their bi-annual Quilt Show, this year to be held on Sunday, March 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Over 100 lovely quilts created by the members will be on display, along with an extensive sale boutique of hand-made projects and other related sewing items. Admission is free. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the show, and from club members from now until the show. The queen size Southwest-themed raffle quilt has evoked considerable interest. The winning ticket will be drawn at the end of the quilt show. Other displays at the show will be from the Quilt for a Cause, and the Quilts of Valor organizations. A Viewer’s Choice will be voted upon by show attendees and the winner revealed in the days following the show. All proceeds from the Quilt Show events go to benefit local charities.

The Friday Quilters have an exciting year planned with many interesting programs, service projects, guest speakers and field trips. The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters meet each Friday in SaddleBrooke One Craft Room No. 4. The gathering begins at 9:00 a.m. and the meeting is called to order at 9:30 a.m. Both new and experienced quilters are welcome. The club looks forward to another creative and fulfilling year ahead and anticipates that the upcoming Quilt Show will be the opportunity to show-case our interests to the SaddleBrooke community. Hope to see you there!