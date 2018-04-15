Avoiding injury while hiking – presentation

Susan Bush

Residents of SaddleBrooke are invited to come to the Hiking Club May meeting where an EMT member of the Golder Ranch Fire Department will speak about using common sense and prior planning to avoid injury or illness while hiking in Arizona and how rescues are conducted. The meeting will be held at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

You do not need to be a member of the hiking club to attend. Following the meeting at 5:00 p.m. there will be a social hour in Agave Lounge at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse.

Remember there is no street parking near the Activity Center. For more information about the meeting or to learn more about the hiking club, please contact Michael Caryl at lawman69@hotmail.com or call Mike at 206-617-0225.