Art in the Garden

Nan Nasser

As April approaches, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) is presenting an outdoor garden tour that features a variety of art projects created by our own residents. Save the date, Sunday, April 23 for this opportunity to view wonderful gardens and spectacular art.

SBCO currently has artists who will display furniture, oil and watercolor paintings, baskets, quilted items and even jewelry. Six gardens will be open with a variety of products in each backyard. We expect to have master gardeners available to explain some of the plantings and what is best suited to our high desert climate.

Tickets will be available in early April at a cost of $15 per person; watch for the date tickets go on sale. On Sunday, April 23 plan to pick up your booklets with the descriptions and maps at SBCO Office at 63675 SaddleBrooke Boulevard, Suite L, in the commercial center. Yes, you may join the fun on that Sunday and purchase your ticket and receive your booklet at that time; however, to ensure we have sufficient tour books, we strongly recommend purchasing your ticket(s) before the event.

Proceeds from this fundraiser help fund the many programs of SBCO. Among them Kids’ Closet, Teen Closet, education opportunities along with college scholarships and food programs that benefit the Tri Community Food Bank.

SBCO is 100% volunteer and our administrative expenses are 5% of our budgeted expenses; therefore, supporting these fundraisers helps us to provide opportunities for kids to succeed. Visit our website www.community-outreach.org for more information.