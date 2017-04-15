Art in the Garden April 23

Nan Nasser

Have you ever vacationed at a beach and wandered along the water line looking for/at shells?

I have brought home many treasures and then didn’t know quite what to do with them. SaddleBrooke resident Suzanne Stewart knows exactly what to do with those beauties, designing one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry that will be on display at the Art in the Garden Tour. That SaddleBrooke Community Outreach event will take place on Sunday, April 23, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

There will be seven gardens with a variety of art on display at each home. The cost of the event is $15.

Tickets will be available starting on April 3 at Suite L in the commercial center on SaddleBrooke Boulevard. The day of the event, come back to Suite L (12:30 p.m.) and pick up your booklet that describes the gardens, the artists and provides maps to all of the sites. We anticipate several of the artists will donate items for a raffle and those will be on display at Suite L that day. It is strongly recommended that you buy a ticket in advance of the event to ensure that you will have a booklet available.

Raffle tickets will be $1 each, six for $5 and each item will have a container for you to drop in your ticket(s). That way you won’t receive an item that is inappropriate for you.

The garden seen in the photo has a small backyard, overlooking a long expanse of golf course green. Enjoy sitting there, musing about the beach, being warmed by the outdoor fireplace. There is a tiny waterfall, beautiful plantings and many details that you might want to add to your own garden.

All proceeds from this event support the various projects of SBCO. That includes clothing, education and nutrition opportunities that are intended to help the kids in our 100 mile service area become successful. More information is available on our website: www.community-outreach.org.