And the Winners Are!

Rolly Pragerr

Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is excited to announce our first winners in the Bucks for Books raffle. The first drawing was held in March. Ellen Wixom and Gail Fasmire each won tickets to the raffle celebration scheduled for Jan. 19. The April winners are Elaine Ackerman and Esta Goldstein, who also won tickets for the raffle celebration. Our first cash prize winner is Esther Moen, who won $200!

The next drawing will be held on June 1 for another $200 cash prize and two celebration tickets. Anyone who has purchased tickets before May 31 will be entered into this and all future prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased online at sbfsl.org. Each ticket costs $10. Three tickets go for $25, 8 for $50, and 20 for $100. The more tickets you buy, the more you save, and the greater your chances are to win.

In addition to the bi-monthly cash drawings of $200 each, there will be monthly drawings for tickets to the raffle celebration. A grand cash drawing will be held on Dec. 27 for three lucky ticket holders; 50% will go to the first place winner, 30% to the second, and 20% for third place.

The Bucks for Books raffle will provide funds for the ongoing purchase of books and other media for the three SaddleBrooke libraries. Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries initiated the raffle to compensate for funding lost as a result of pandemic cancellation of fundraising events. All purchases for library materials are made possible through Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries.