A&C Fair Roadshow a Double Success

Barbara Johnson

The Arts and Crafts Fair Holly Jolly Roadshow in November was such a huge success the committee used the same format for the 2021 Spring Fair. Once again, it was extremely popular with both the artisans and the shoppers! Now that it had a successful start, our residents used the provided location information to make it a fun day of shopping—carts and cars could be seen stopping at houses all over SaddleBrooke with bright balloons on the mailboxes and garage doors open to display all of the goodies available inside. Each house had hand sanitizer readily available and a wide assortment of paintings, photography, fabrics, jewelry, woodcarvings, and much more. Many of the artisans also had chances on a free give-away of one of their creations. It was truly a terrific day for all! With so much uncertainty about when things will be safely reopened, the 2021 Fall Fair will follow the same Roadshow format—more info to come in the future!

Also, with the slow reopening of several venues, two of our members were finally able to get an important item up to the Mt. Vista School in Oracle. We have traditionally given a donation to the Art Department at the school, since this is an area which has suffered a lot of cutbacks over the last several years. We certainly want to encourage the creative efforts of our children and youth so we felt this was an important step to take. We take a portion of the entry fee for our artisans and supplement it with funds from the raffle we used to have, as well as any additional donation from the committee to give them a check to be used for this purpose. Now that the school has reopened, Mark Erickson and Marcia Schima went up there to give them a check for $1,000. Their art teacher, Jose Cardona, was absolutely thrilled—this enables him to buy a lot of supplies for his students! We want to continue to support them and their program, so we truly appreciate all the residents and artisans who help to make this possible. See you at the November Fair Roadshow!