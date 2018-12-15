6th annual Golf Cart Parade of Lights – December 22

Bring your golf cart with holiday decorations and lights. Tour the holiday light displays throughout SaddleBrooke. Join us for the sixth annual Golf Cart Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 22.

The parade will be starting and ending at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center.

You must be registered to participate in the parade. Sign in begins at 5:00 p.m. and the parade starts at dusk. There will be an entry fee of $5 to cover the cost of the activity center and prizes. Yes! Prizes for the two best decorated carts and the two best holiday home light decorations. Participants are encouraged to bring a beverage and an appetizer to share.

The parade will line up and leave from the SaddleBrooke One golf course practice area at dusk, going up Howland’s Highway Looping through SaddleBrooke viewing the magnificent lighted homes and back to the clubhouse. An award ceremony will be held at the Activity Center at the completion of the tour.

Gas carts should stay at the rear. Spectators are encouraged to watch from the SaddleBrooke One practice range or along the parade route. The map for the parade route will be available prior to the parade. To receive a copy, send your email addresses to Fred Pilster at fredpilster@gmail.com.

If you would like to volunteer to help with this year’s parade, decorating your golf cart and to register your cart, please contact Valerie Malik at vdesignm@yahoo.com or 503-998-6763.

See you at the sixth annual Golf Cart Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 22!