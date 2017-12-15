5th annual Golf Cart Parade of Lights

Valerie Malik

Fifth annual Golf Cart Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, December 23 at 5:00 p.m. at SaddleBrooke One Activity Center.

Decorate your cart and join the fun sharing Christmas cheer!

Parade will depart from the Driving Range at dusk.

Post celebration party at the Activity Center; please bring your beverage and an appetizer to share.

Prizes for the best cart decoration and best home decoration

For more information and to be a parade participant, please contact Valerie Malik at vdesignm@yahoo.com, 520-441-8092.